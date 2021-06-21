Pagan was credited with the hold against Cincinnati on Sunday despite allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over one inning.

Pagan entered in the eighth inning with the Padres protecting a 3-0 lead. He was tagged for a single and a double and walked one batter, leading to two Reds runs. The right-hander made it out of the inning with San Diego's lead down to one, but Mark Melancon closed out the contest in the ninth to secure the victory. Pagan has struggled in June, posting a 6.23 ERA across 8.2 innings. He remains one of the team's top options in high-leverage situations, however.