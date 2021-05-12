Pagan has made 16 appearances out of the San Diego bullpen this season, posting a 2.57 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB to go with five holds over 14 innings.

The right-hander notably has a zero in the saves column, as manager Jayce Tingler committed to Mark Melancon as the team's closer Opening Day and hasn't wavered since. Melancon (0.60 ERA, 11-for-11 in save chances) has done his part to maintain his spot atop the depth chart, so those holding Pagan at this point should be doing so mainly for what he can provide in the ratio categories.