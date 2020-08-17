Pagan (0-1) took the loss against Arizona on Sunday, pitching one inning and allowing three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two.

Pagan was summoned in the eighth inning to protect a two-run lead, but he couldn't get the job done, allowing a single and a walk before serving up a three-run homer to Eduardo Escobar. Pagan had been trending in the right direction with four straight scoreless outings after a rough start to the campaign, but Sunday's blowup pushed his season ERA back up to 8.31. He has registered five holds, but Pagan's inconsistency is not what the Padres expected after the 29-year-old saved 20 games and notched a 2.31 ERA along with a 0.83 WHIP with Tampa Bay last season.