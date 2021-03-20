Pagan has a good chance to close games for the Padres this season and has been the name most often mentioned by people within the organization as a potential closer, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres have several potential ninth-inning options, including Mark Melancon and Drew Pomeranz (forearm), but manager Jayce Tingler has expressed a preference for a dedicated ninth-inning arm rather than a committee. Pagan has been an elite reliever in the recent past, saving 20 games for the Rays in 2019 while backing up his 2.31 ERA with an excellent combination of a 36.0 percent strikeout rate and a 4.9 percent walk rate. His numbers fell off hard across the board last year, as he managed just a 26.4 percent strikeout rate, 10.3 percent walk rate and a 4.50 ERA, but he was pitching through pain for much of the season and eventually landed on the injured list with biceps inflammation. Healthy again this spring, Pagan appears to have a very real chance of moving to the top of the closer competition.