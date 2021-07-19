Pagan was tagged with a blown save Sunday against Washington as a result of surrendering three runs on four hits over one inning. He struck out two.

Pagan took the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning with San Diego up by two runs. After striking out the first batter he faced, the right-handed hurler allowed three straight hits -- two of which left the yard -- as Washington reclaimed the lead. The outing marked the first time this season that Pagan has allowed more than two runs. He has a 3.72 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 38.2 innings.