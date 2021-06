Pagan earned the hold against the Cubs on Monday by pitching a perfect inning and striking out two.

The right-hander faced little resistance after taking over in the eighth frame, retiring the side on 10 pitches while fanning two. Pagan has been solid in a setup role for San Diego this season, posting a 2.63 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB across 24 innings and tallying seven holds.