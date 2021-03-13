Pagan should have a high-leverage role with the Padres this season, but the team has yet to determine how closing duties will be handled, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

Pagan has experience closing -- he saved 20 games for Tampa Bay in 2019 -- but he was used primarily as a setup man in his first campaign with San Diego last season. With veteran closer Mark Melancon brought over in the offseason and Drew Pomeranz fresh off a dominant 2020 campaign that included a temporary ninth-inning role, Pagan does not appear to be the early favorite for save opportunities heading into 2021, though the Padres have not yet determined how the back end of the bullpen will shake out. Manager Jayce Tingler suggested that plans have yet to be finalized earlier this week, stating, "Are we open to a committee? Open to matchups? We are. We'd love to come out of here saying this is our ninth-inning guy and move forward. This early, I'm not interested in giving anyone that title. Sometimes, the key outs are in the seventh or eighth."