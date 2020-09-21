Pagan was tagged with a blown save in Sunday's win over Seattle. He pitched one inning and allowed two runs on two hits while striking out two.

Pagan's ERA sat at 7.36 after blowing a save Aug. 20, but he had subsequently recovered to notch seven straight scoreless outings covering seven innings. That streak ended Sunday, however, when Dylan Moore launched a two-run homer off Pagan in the eighth inning. The Padres ultimately pulled out an extra-inning victory, but Pagan nonetheless was tagged with his fifth blown save of the season.