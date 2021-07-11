Pagan (neck) has opened July with four scoreless appearances, covering 4.1 innings while permitting two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Pagan dealt with a minor neck issue toward the end of June, but it never required a trip to the injured list. After a few days off, Pagan was cleared to return to action and has immediately stepped back into a high-leverage role in the San Diego bullpen. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.11 ERA, four wins and 13 holds across 40 appearances.