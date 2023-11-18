San Diego acquired De Los Santos from the Guardians on Friday in exchange for Scott Barlow.
De Los Santos, 27, registered a sharp 3.18 ERA with 123 strikeouts over 119 innings during his two-year run in Cleveland. The right-hander logged 70 relief appearances in 2023 and could be a bullpen workhorse for the Padres next season.
