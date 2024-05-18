De Los Santos registered a hold against Atlanta on Friday, striking out one batter over a perfect two-thirds of an inning.

De Los Santos entered in the seventh frame with the tying run at the plate and struck out Zack Short before getting Ronald Acuna to fly out to escape the danger. The hold was the first this month for the right-hander hurler, who had given up a homer in three of his previous four outings prior to Friday. The long ball has been an issue for De Los Santos this season -- of the six earned runs he's allowed, five have come on solo homers -- but he's otherwise been solid, posting a 3.12 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB while collecting five holds across 17.1 innings.