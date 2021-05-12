The Padres officially placed Hosmer on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Hosmer's move to the IL was a formality after he was revealed Tuesday to have been a close contact of a person or persons who had tested positive for the virus. While the Padres wait for Hosmer to complete a quarantine period, the team could turn to Jake Cronenworth as its primary option at first base. He'll man the position in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.