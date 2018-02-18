Padres' Eric Hosmer: Agrees to terms
Hosmer and the Padres have agreed to terms on a deal, Keith Acee of the San Diego Union-Triubne reports. The terms of the deal are eight years with an opt-out clause after five, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
At first blush, the addition of Hosmer appears redundant as the Padres employed Wil Myers (30 HR) as an everyday first baseman in 2017, but AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports Myers is on board with the deal and has agreed to move back to the outfield. Hosmer slashed .318/.385/.498 in 2017 and banged out 25 home runs for a second consecutive season.
More News
-
Eric Hosmer: Passes on qualifying offer•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Gets qualifying offer from Kansas City•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Goes deep in finale•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Ups average to .328 for campaign•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Blasts 22nd homer Tuesday•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Hits walkoff homer Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.