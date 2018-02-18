Padres' Eric Hosmer: Agrees to terms

Hosmer and the Padres have agreed to terms on a deal, Keith Acee of the San Diego Union-Triubne reports. The terms of the deal are eight years with an opt-out clause after five, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

At first blush, the addition of Hosmer appears redundant as the Padres employed Wil Myers (30 HR) as an everyday first baseman in 2017, but AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports Myers is on board with the deal and has agreed to move back to the outfield. Hosmer slashed .318/.385/.498 in 2017 and banged out 25 home runs for a second consecutive season.