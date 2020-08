Hosmer (illness) was activated off the 10-day injured list and is starting at first base and batting fifth Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

The 30-year-old hasn't seen game action since July 28 due to gastrointestinal issues, but he currently feels well and is good to go Saturday. Hosmer was crushing the ball in the three games he played before landing on the shelf, going 5-for-10 with a home run, two doubles, seven RBI and two walks in 12 plate appearances.