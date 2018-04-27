Hosmer (personal) was reinstated from the family medical leave list Friday.

Hosmer has been out since Tuesday in order to attend to a personal matter. Thanks to Thursday's off-day, he wound up missing just two games. He's batting second and playing first base in his return to action. To clear a spot for him on the active roster, Cory Spangenberg was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

