Padres' Eric Hosmer: Back in action Monday
Hosmer (back) is hitting third and playing first base Monday against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Hosmer missed the past two games due to back tightness, but he's back to full health and back in action as expected. He'll resume his normal role in the Padres lineup looking to improve his .288 batting average against Los Angeles starter Hyun-Jin Ryu.
