Padres' Eric Hosmer: Bangs out two doubles Friday
Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.
The streaky first baseman has heated up again, collecting a hit in seven straight games while going 9-for-26 (.346) over that stretch with a homer, five doubles, eight RBI, four runs and two steals. Padres fans will be debating the merits of his big contract for a while, but Hosmer is holding up his end of the bargain so far with a .277/.375/.503 slash line through his first 42 games with the club.
