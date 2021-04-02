Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, one run scored and three RBI on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Hosmer was sidelined by an illness heading into Opening Day but got off to a hot start by ripping a solo home run in the third inning. He continued to produce from there, clubbing an RBI double one frame later followed by a game-tying single in the seventh inning. Hosmer occupied his usual spot as the cleanup hitter for the team, which should provide him plenty of opportunities to drive in runs throughout the campaign.