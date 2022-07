Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Mets.

Hosmer broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with his 16th double of the season, which plated Nomar Mazara. The veteran first baseman enjoyed a productive series in New York, going 5-for-12 with a home run, a pair of doubles, a walk and four RBI.