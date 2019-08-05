Padres' Eric Hosmer: Blasts grand slam in losing effort

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Hosmer took Kenta Maeda deep in the third inning for the second grand slam of his career and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The 29-year-old is now slashing .283/.333/.445 with 16 homers and 75 RBI in 469 plate appearances this season.