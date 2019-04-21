Padres' Eric Hosmer: Breaks out of slump with three hits

Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI single in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.

The veteran first baseman was below the Mendoza Line coming into Saturday, so he badly needed the multi-hit game he recorded. Hosmer was just 1-for-19 his last five games, but he's now batting .213 with two home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs in 80 at-bats this season.