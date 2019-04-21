Padres' Eric Hosmer: Breaks slump

Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a home run and RBI-single in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.

The veteran first baseman was below the Mendoza Line coming into Saturday, so he badly needed the multi-hit game he recorded. Hosmer was just 1-for-19 in the five games prior to Saturday. After this nice game, he is batting .213 with two home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs in 80 at-bats this season.