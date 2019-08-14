Padres' Eric Hosmer: Collects three hits in loss

Hosmer went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Hosmer got the Padres off to a promising start with a run-scoring double in the first inning and later came around to score on Luis Urias' double. Hosmer hit only .221 in July but has been productive in August, batting .292 (14-for-48) with a pair of homers and 11 RBI in 12 games.