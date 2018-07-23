Padres' Eric Hosmer: Collects two hits Sunday

Hosmer started both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies, going a combined 2-for-9 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored.

Hosmer's production has really tailed off of late, posting an ugly .123/.147/.192 slash line with just three extra-base hits in 75 July plate appearances. The 28-year-old has generally been a consistent hitter over the course of his career, so fantasy owners will just have to write this off as a rough slump. Hosmer continues to bat in the heart of the Padres' lineup, so his counting stat production should rebound once his bat heats back up.