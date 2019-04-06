Padres' Eric Hosmer: Connects for first homer

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in San Diego's 6-4 win Saturday against the Cardinals.

Hosmer provided the Padres' second run with a homer in the seventh inning off John Gant to cut the Cardinal lead to one run. The homer was just the 29-year old's fourth extra base hit of the season, and his batting average now stands at .265 for the season.

