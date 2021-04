Hosmer went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, two total runs scored and three total RBI in a win over Arizona on Friday.

Through two games, Hosmer is slashing an absurd .857/.875/1.857. That pace is obviously not sustainable, but it's a good sign that last season's bounceback performance was not a fluke. The veteran has slugged a home run in each of his first two contests this season and leads the league early on with six RBI.