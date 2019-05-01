Padres' Eric Hosmer: Continues power surge

Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Braves.

Hosmer took Julio Teheran deep in the sixth inning to record his fifth home run of the season. After going deep just once in his first 20 games, Hosmer has four homers in his past eight contests. He's also riding a five-game hitting streak, during which his average has risen from .221 to .252.

More News
Our Latest Stories