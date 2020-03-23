Padres' Eric Hosmer: Could play less against lefties

Hosmer will open the season as the Padres' everyday first baseman but could find himself in a platoon if his struggles against southpaws continue, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Though Hosmer's hefty contract all but ensures that he'll receive regular playing time for the foreseeable future, the team could choose to lessen his exposure to left-handed pitching if Hosmer is unable to improve upon the .231 batting average and atrocious 59 wRC+ he registered against southpaws last season. Those numbers are hardly flukes; Hosmer was even worse in 2018, posting a .179 average and 45 wRC+ in 242 plate appearances against lefties. Per Cassavell, Wil Myers and Ty France are candidates to platoon with Hosmer at first base if the Padres ultimately decide to go in that direction.