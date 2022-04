Hosmer went 2-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Hosmer broke the game open for San Diego with his homer off lefty Reiver Sanmartin in the top of the fourth inning, his first long ball of the year. With a .390 average in the early going, Hosmer currently leads baseball in that department, but he had a .457 BABIP entering Tuesday's game and had previously provided very little in terms of extra-base power.