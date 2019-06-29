Padres' Eric Hosmer: Cranks 13th homer
Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 3-1 win over the Cardinals.
Hosmer gave the Padres the lead in the sixth inning with his longest homer of the year at 419 feet. He then tacked on an insurance run in the eighth with an RBI groundout. The 29-year-old leads the Padres in hits (90), RBI (57) and batting average (.289). He also has tallied 13 home runs and 46 runs scored over 80 games.
