Padres' Eric Hosmer: Cranks pair of homers Monday
Hosmer went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in the Padres' 8-1 win over the Orioles on Monday.
Hosmer hadn't left the yard for all of July, but he broke out with a big day in this contest, touching up David Hess with a two-run homer in the fourth inning before adding a three-run shot off Dillon Tate in the eighth. The veteran first baseman is now slashing .283/.330/.444 with 15 homers and 69 RBI across 448 plate appearances.
