Padres' Eric Hosmer: Cranks three-run blast

Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run to help the Padres to a 5-4 victory over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Hosmer provided the early fireworks, as he touched up Masahiro Tanaka with a three-run blast in the first inning for his ninth long ball of the season. The 29-year-old is now working a seven-game hitting streak and has brought his slash line up to a solid .298/.347/.471 through 208 at-bats.