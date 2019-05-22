Padres' Eric Hosmer: Crushes key home run

Hosmer led the Padres to victory by going 1-for-3 with a two-run home run against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Hosmer's homer off Zack Greinke in the sixth inning gave the Padres a lead they would not relinquish. It was his first extra-base hit since a home run against the Mets on May 8. In his second season with the Padres, Hosmer is hitting .279 with seven home runs and 26 RBI.

