Padres' Eric Hosmer: Crushes three-run shot
RotoWire Staff
Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Rockies.
Hosmer set the tone for Sunday's game early with his three-run blast in the first frame. The 30-year-old lefty owns a strong .290/.340/.570 slash line with 12 extra-base hits and 25 RBI.
