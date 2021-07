Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in an 11-1 rout of the Phillies on Sunday.

The first baseman broke the game open in the ninth inning with a bases-clearing double that pushed San Diego's lead to seven runs. He subsequently came around to score on Webster Rivas' three-run homer. Hosmer has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games, but prior to Sunday he had notched only one RBI over that stretch.