Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Giants.

It's his fifth straight game with multiple hits and at least one extra-base hit, and Hosmer now boasts a .303/.402/.505 slash line on the season. His run production has been lacking -- he has three homers but only eight RBI in 28 games -- thanks to the Padres' inability to find an effective leadoff hitter, but Hosmer's counting stats can't help but improve if he stays locked in.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories