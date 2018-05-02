Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Giants.

It's his fifth straight game with multiple hits and at least one extra-base hit, and Hosmer now boasts a .303/.402/.505 slash line on the season. His run production has been lacking -- he has three homers but only eight RBI in 28 games -- thanks to the Padres' inability to find an effective leadoff hitter, but Hosmer's counting stats can't help but improve if he stays locked in.