Padres' Eric Hosmer: Drives in three Wednesday
Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Giants.
It's his fifth straight game with multiple hits and at least one extra-base hit, and Hosmer now boasts a .303/.402/.505 slash line on the season. His run production has been lacking -- he has three homers but only eight RBI in 28 games -- thanks to the Padres' inability to find an effective leadoff hitter, but Hosmer's counting stats can't help but improve if he stays locked in.
