Padres' Eric Hosmer: Drives in two

Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Hosmer continued his hot stretch at the plate by delivering a two-RBI single in the first inning. He has now recorded at least one hit in eight of his past ten games, though he has only one extra-base hit in that span with four RBI and four runs scored. Hosmer is now hitting .285/.340/.446 across 203 plate appearances for the season.