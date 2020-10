Hosmer went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, one walk and one strikeout in Friday's Game 3 win against the Cardinals.

Hosmer put the Padres on the board Friday with a double in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he brought in another run when he drew a walk in the bottom of the seventh inning. During the NL Wild Card Series, Hosmer went 2-for-12 with three RBI, one run, one walk and two strikeouts.