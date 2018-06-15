Padres' Eric Hosmer: Drives in two

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double Thursday against the Braves.

Hosmer drove in the only two Padres' runs of the game with his 20th double of the season. That puts him behind only Jose Abreu among first baseman, though his lack of home run power and poor surrounding lineup continue to limit his upside.

