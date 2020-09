Hosmer is expected to be able to return at some point during the final week of the regular season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer suffered the injury on a bunt attempt Monday. He may not be able to take the field before the postseason starts, as it's likely to take longer for him to be able to throw than to hit, but he should be able to at least receive a few at-bats as a pinch hitter or designated hitter in preparation for the playoffs.