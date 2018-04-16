Padres' Eric Hosmer: Expected to play Monday
Hosmer (back) stated that he intends to play in Monday's matchup against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Hosmer has been out for the last two games with lower-back tightness, but he wants to get back into the lineup Monday. His injury doesn't appear to anything serious, and it's good news that he feels good enough to take the field. Hosmer's back will likely be assessed again Monday morning, which will determine whether he's in the starting lineup.
