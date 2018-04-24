Padres' Eric Hosmer: Expects to return Friday
Hosmer (personal) is expected to rejoin the Padres on Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hosmer was placed on the family medical leave list Tuesday, but he's expected to return prior to the team's series opener against the Mets on Friday, which is when he's first eligible. In the meantime, Chase Headley and Wil Myers are both options to fill in for him at first base.
More News
