Padres' Eric Hosmer: First day off since April

Hosmer is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

It's certainly odd that Hosmer is not in the lineup Monday with the Padres being afforded an extra spot in the batting order while playing in the Rangers' park, but manager Andy Green simply decided it was time for a day off, and the reasoning does make sense: Hosmer has started every game since April 27, owns just a .673 OPS in June, and is 0-for-13 in his career against Monday's opposing starter, Cole Hamels. Expect Hosmer to be back in action Tuesday.