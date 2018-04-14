Hosmer is not in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.

Hosmer had started all of the Padres' first 15 games. He's been a very durable player, appearing in at least 158 games in each of the past three seasons, so don't expect too many more days off. The 28-year-old is off to a solid start at the plate, hitting .288/.364/.458, though he continues to disappoint those who want to see him put the ball in the air more often, as his flyball rate is down at 14 percent, compared to 26.4 percent for his career. That lack of flyballs has limited him to just one home run so far. Chase Headley will start at first base in his place Saturday.