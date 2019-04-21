Padres' Eric Hosmer: Gets stitches
Hosmer received nine stitches above his right eye, but he's in the lineup Sunday against Cincinnati, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Hosmer told reporters he felt light-headed and passed out after exiting the team sauna, giving him a gash that required stitches. He reportedly feels fine, however, and is in the lineup playing first base and hitting fifth for Sunday's game against the Reds. He's coming off a three-hit day Saturday that bumped his average up to .213 following a slow start to the season.
