Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to Washington.
Hosmer's homer in the sixth inning had little impact on the overall course of the game, as it merely reduced the Padres' deficit to eight runs. However, the long ball was a long-awaited sight for fantasy managers who roster the first baseman, as his previous homer had come back on June 17. Hosmer appears to be heating up at the plate -- he has three multi-hit games in his past four contests, going 6-for-14 with five RBI over the span.