Padres' Eric Hosmer: Goes deep in loss

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

With San Diego down 9-4 in the eighth inning, Hosmer provided a glimmer of hope with a 395-foot shot to center field to plate two runs. The blast was his 10th of the season and fourth in his last 13 games. He is slashing .289/.336/.457 on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories