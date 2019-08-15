Padres' Eric Hosmer: Goes deep in victory
Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Hosmer belted a 405-foot blast in the fifth inning for his 18th homer of the season, matching the amount he hit in 157 games last year. He has gone 8-for-16 with three RBI over his last four games and is slashing .287/.334/.454 in 506 plate appearances in his second season in San Diego.
