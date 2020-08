Hosmer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Hosmer helped get San Diego off on the right foot by going back-to-back with Tommy Pham in the first inning. The long ball was Hosmer's second of the season and first since July 26. Since returning from the injured list Aug. 8, Hosmer has gone 2-for-16 with a pair of runs batted in.