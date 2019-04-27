Padres' Eric Hosmer: Goes deep

Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 victory against the Nationals on Friday.

It's been a rough start to the year for Hosmer, who was hovering just above the Mendoza line heading into the weekend. The two-hit night raises Hosmer's batting average to .221, and he also has eight extra-base hits, including three homers, with 14 RBI and 10 runs in 95 at-bats.